Chainlink (LINK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.43 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. Chainlink has a market cap of $12.34 billion and approximately $1.43 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chainlink has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $29.99 or 0.00052690 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.65 or 0.00705596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00066333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00027280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00033948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

Chainlink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.