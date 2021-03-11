Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.10, but opened at C$0.12. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 44,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22.

Champion Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock, Plomp Farm, and Separation Rapids properties, as well as a 50% interest in the Parkin joint venture property located in Ontario.

