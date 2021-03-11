ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $671.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will post sales of $671.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $678.00 million and the lowest is $660.10 million. ChampionX posted sales of $261.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 156.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in ChampionX by 22.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ChampionX by 21.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 76,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ChampionX by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 93,910 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

