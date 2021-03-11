Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 N/A N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74%

This table compares Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.26 $6.23 million $0.50 33.04

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 0 0 0 0 N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.31%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, creation, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

