Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $612.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $619.66 and a 200-day moving average of $628.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

