Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Trimmed by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,794,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,822 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 2.5% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dodge & Cox owned about 2.47% of Charter Communications worth $3,171,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $779,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Charter Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $6.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $622.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $619.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.33. The firm has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.74.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.