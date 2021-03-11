ChartEx (CHART) Price Hits $0.0769 on Major Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $1.54 million and $130,137.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChartEx has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.67 or 0.00499464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00064113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00053711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00071834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.19 or 0.00564169 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00072971 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.