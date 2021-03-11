ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.71 million and $131,874.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,525.02 or 0.99744434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00033245 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012315 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00106686 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001021 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003176 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

