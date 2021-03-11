Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Trading 11.9% Higher

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s stock price traded up 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.58. 1,801,435 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,695,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $243.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.54% and a negative net margin of 2,032.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 70,000 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 26,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $96,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,726 shares of company stock worth $348,744. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 330.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

