Cheniere Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,277 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,112% compared to the average volume of 329 put options.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 253,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 128,112 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 529,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.