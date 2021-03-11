Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the February 11th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CHKR opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

