Chevron Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Chevron in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

CVX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.30.

NYSE:CVX opened at $111.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

