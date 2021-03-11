Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.24.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $110.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.51 and its 200-day moving average is $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $211.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

