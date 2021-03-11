Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.96.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 725,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after buying an additional 490,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

