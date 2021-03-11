Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.96.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $210.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $110.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 725,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 490,698 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.