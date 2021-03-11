Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $127.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

CVX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.81.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,695,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average of $85.09. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 725,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 490,698 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

