Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded by DZ Bank to Buy

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $124.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.

CVX has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.30.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $111.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.09. Chevron has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $184,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 446.8% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 57,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 47,374 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.6% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 893,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,306,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

