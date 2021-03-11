Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Down 87.5% in February

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

CVR stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 49,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $28.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Chicago Rivet & Machine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment primarily manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

