Chilton Investment Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. The Toro makes up approximately 1.1% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.38% of The Toro worth $38,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Toro by 449.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 51,835 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in The Toro by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The Toro by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in The Toro by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other The Toro news, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $957,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $494,543.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,738. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of The Toro stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.50. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.27.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

