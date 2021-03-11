Chilton Investment Co. LLC Buys 20,370 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.0% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $106,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,328,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,034,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $13.76 on Thursday, hitting $454.85. 34,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,445. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.92. The firm has a market cap of $179.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

