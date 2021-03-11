Chilton Investment Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,447 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 2.0% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Intuit worth $69,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,109,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $2,722,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU traded up $13.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $396.24. 21,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,551. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.