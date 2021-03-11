Chilton Investment Co. LLC Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pool accounts for 1.8% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.42% of Pool worth $62,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $346.28. 3,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $344.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.13.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

