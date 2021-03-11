Chilton Investment Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,986 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $18,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,571,000 after purchasing an additional 713,320 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,847,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,871,000 after acquiring an additional 124,605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,087,000 after acquiring an additional 538,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 997,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADPT traded up $2.87 on Thursday, reaching $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,349. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Sang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $2,806,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 6,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $377,825.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,519,964 shares of company stock worth $137,029,306. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

