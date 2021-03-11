Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $12.57 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.24. 412,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,829,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

