Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $131.91 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,045 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for about 3.8% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.36% of Cintas worth $131,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $475,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 18.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cintas by 3.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 171.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $8.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $361.70. 4,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.57.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

