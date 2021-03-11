Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,373 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.58. 25,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,161. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $184.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.