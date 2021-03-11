Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $21.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,100 shares during the period. Vroom comprises approximately 0.6% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.41% of Vroom worth $21,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,123,937.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $33,805.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,335,393 in the last quarter.

VRM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Vroom in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

NASDAQ VRM traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.95. 51,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,599. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

