Chilton Investment Co. LLC Increases Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 179.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,972 shares during the period. American Public Education accounts for approximately 0.6% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 4.99% of American Public Education worth $22,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APEI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI stock traded up $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $32.15. 2,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.18 million, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

