Chilton Investment Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 3.7% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.42% of Republic Services worth $128,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,328,000 after buying an additional 469,515 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,047,000 after buying an additional 301,782 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 316,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,562,000 after buying an additional 158,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,871. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average is $94.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

