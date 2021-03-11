Chilton Investment Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,085 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 1.4% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Ecolab worth $49,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

NYSE ECL traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $215.91. 9,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.39 and a 200 day moving average of $208.93. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.