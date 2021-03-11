Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases 981 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for 2.9% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.19% of Moody’s worth $102,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 15.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 18.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 48.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $292.28. 4,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.41 and a 200-day moving average of $280.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

