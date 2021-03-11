Chilton Investment Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza makes up about 2.5% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Domino’s Pizza worth $88,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,077,000 after purchasing an additional 88,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $357.19. 16,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,311. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $275.22 and a one year high of $435.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.68.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. UBS Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.22.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

