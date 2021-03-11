Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 109,249 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 109,249 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

V traded up $4.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.17. 187,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,110,504. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $226.13. The company has a market cap of $443.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.