Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 11,879 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,879 shares during the quarter. Five Below accounts for approximately 2.5% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.89% of Five Below worth $87,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Five Below by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Five Below by 2.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Five Below by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $6.48 on Thursday, reaching $189.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,153. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $201.48. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.77.

FIVE has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.74.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

