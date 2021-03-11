Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,752 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.28. The company had a trading volume of 101,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,229. The firm has a market cap of $160.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

