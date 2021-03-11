Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 2,883 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berry Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,373,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

MDT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.35. 51,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,263. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

