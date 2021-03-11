Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 5,772 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.8% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Zoetis worth $64,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Zoetis by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,317,000 after buying an additional 339,137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Zoetis by 16.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,236,000 after buying an additional 322,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $152.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,174. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

