Chilton Investment Co. LLC Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 0.8% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $27,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,321,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $2,282,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,509,000 after purchasing an additional 22,735 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $366.04. The stock had a trading volume of 37,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,253. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.72. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $363.31. The stock has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

