Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $12.52. 92,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,801. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIM shares. Barclays cut shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

