China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CHCJY opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. China CITIC Bank has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China CITIC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

