China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) Short Interest Up 385.0% in February

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 385.0% from the February 11th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NYSE:DL opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. China Distance Education has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $332.13 million, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.02 million. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 4.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Distance Education will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in China Distance Education by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in China Distance Education during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Distance Education by 205.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in China Distance Education by 15.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in China Distance Education during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About China Distance Education

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

