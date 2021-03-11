China Gengsheng Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGS) Short Interest Up 746.7% in February

China Gengsheng Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 746.7% from the February 11th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHGS opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. China Gengsheng Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
About China Gengsheng Minerals
