China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Update

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the February 11th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of China HGS Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ HGSH opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. China HGS Real Estate has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

