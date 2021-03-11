China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Down 95.9% in February

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the February 11th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CIADY opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average is $53.76. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile
