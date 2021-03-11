China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Down 95.9% in February

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the February 11th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIADY opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average is $53.76. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.