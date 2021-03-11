China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.60

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.60 and traded as high as $33.44. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $33.39, with a volume of 23,910 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 101.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 30.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

