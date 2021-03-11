China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBGH opened at $0.92 on Thursday. China YiBai United Guarantee International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52.

About China YiBai United Guarantee International

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc, a development stage company, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises in China. It provides equity pledge guarantee, and energy-saving and emission-reduction related financial projects. The company also provides financial consultancy services in the areas of accounting, mergers and acquisitions, business planning, and domestic and international financing.

