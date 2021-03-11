Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the February 11th total of 179,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CFTLF stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. Chinasoft International has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.41.
Chinasoft International Company Profile
