Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the February 11th total of 179,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CFTLF stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. Chinasoft International has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.41.

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers ResourceOne and TopLink/TSA+ software, and Ark big data middleware platforms.

