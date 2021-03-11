Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 1.0% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $20,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $83.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,418.73. 15,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,564.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,468.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,349.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

