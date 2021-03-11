Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Short Interest Update

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the February 11th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

CHYCY stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. Chiyoda has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Chiyoda alerts:

Chiyoda Company Profile

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.