Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Short Interest Update

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the February 11th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
CHYCY stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. Chiyoda has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.34.
Chiyoda Company Profile
