Chonk Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $184,631.00 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $184,631.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded 67.9% higher against the US dollar. One Chonk token can now be purchased for approximately $140.34 or 0.00246218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.01 or 0.00496523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00065107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00053627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00072618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.36 or 0.00583095 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00074096 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

Chonk Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

